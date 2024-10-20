Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What does the term 'hydrophilic' mean? Hydrophilic describes substances that readily dissolve in water due to their affinity or attraction to water.

What types of molecules are typically hydrophilic? Polar and charged molecules, such as salts and ions, are typically hydrophilic.

What does the term 'hydrophobic' mean? Hydrophobic describes substances that do not readily dissolve in water and tend to separate from it.

What types of molecules are typically hydrophobic? Non-polar molecules, such as fats, oils, and waxes, are typically hydrophobic.

Why is water referred to as the 'universal solvent'? Water is called the 'universal solvent' because it can dissolve many different types of solutes, especially hydrophilic substances.

What happens when table salt (sodium chloride) is mixed with water? Table salt dissolves in water as the sodium and chloride ions are surrounded by water molecules, forming hydration shells.

Why does vegetable oil not mix well with water? Vegetable oil does not mix well with water because it is made of non-polar molecules, making it hydrophobic.

What is the significance of the root words 'hydro' and 'philic' in 'hydrophilic'? 'Hydro' means water and 'philic' means loving, so 'hydrophilic' means water-loving.

What is the significance of the root words 'hydro' and 'phobic' in 'hydrophobic'? 'Hydro' means water and 'phobic' means fearing, so 'hydrophobic' means water-fearing.

What is an example of a hydrophilic substance? An example of a hydrophilic substance is table salt (sodium chloride).

What is an example of a hydrophobic substance? An example of a hydrophobic substance is vegetable oil.

How do hydrophilic substances interact with water? Hydrophilic substances dissolve well in water due to their attraction to water molecules.

How do hydrophobic substances interact with water? Hydrophobic substances do not dissolve well in water and tend to separate from it.

What role do hydration shells play in dissolving salts in water? Hydration shells form around the ions of the salt, disrupting the ionic bonds and allowing the salt to dissolve.