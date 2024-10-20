Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz Flashcards
Back
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What does the term 'hydrophilic' mean?Hydrophilic describes substances that readily dissolve in water due to their affinity or attraction to water.
- What types of molecules are typically hydrophilic?Polar and charged molecules, such as salts and ions, are typically hydrophilic.
- What does the term 'hydrophobic' mean?Hydrophobic describes substances that do not readily dissolve in water and tend to separate from it.
- What types of molecules are typically hydrophobic?Non-polar molecules, such as fats, oils, and waxes, are typically hydrophobic.
- Why is water referred to as the 'universal solvent'?Water is called the 'universal solvent' because it can dissolve many different types of solutes, especially hydrophilic substances.
- What happens when table salt (sodium chloride) is mixed with water?Table salt dissolves in water as the sodium and chloride ions are surrounded by water molecules, forming hydration shells.
- Why does vegetable oil not mix well with water?Vegetable oil does not mix well with water because it is made of non-polar molecules, making it hydrophobic.
- What is the significance of the root words 'hydro' and 'philic' in 'hydrophilic'?'Hydro' means water and 'philic' means loving, so 'hydrophilic' means water-loving.
- What is the significance of the root words 'hydro' and 'phobic' in 'hydrophobic'?'Hydro' means water and 'phobic' means fearing, so 'hydrophobic' means water-fearing.
- What is an example of a hydrophilic substance?An example of a hydrophilic substance is table salt (sodium chloride).
- What is an example of a hydrophobic substance?An example of a hydrophobic substance is vegetable oil.
- How do hydrophilic substances interact with water?Hydrophilic substances dissolve well in water due to their attraction to water molecules.
- How do hydrophobic substances interact with water?Hydrophobic substances do not dissolve well in water and tend to separate from it.
- What role do hydration shells play in dissolving salts in water?Hydration shells form around the ions of the salt, disrupting the ionic bonds and allowing the salt to dissolve.
- Why is water's ability to dissolve substances important in biological systems?Water's ability to dissolve substances is crucial for many biological processes, including nutrient transport and chemical reactions.