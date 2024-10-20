Properties of Water- Thermal exam Flashcards
Properties of Water- Thermal exam
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy in the form of motion.
- What is specific heat?The amount of heat energy required to raise or lower the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1°C.
- TemperatureThe average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample.
- What does high specific heat allow water to do?Resist temperature changes.
- Thermal EnergyThe total kinetic energy of molecules transferred as heat.
- What is heat of vaporization?The amount of heat required to convert 1 gram of liquid water to gas.
- High Specific HeatWater's property that requires a high amount of energy to change its temperature.
- Why is water's high specific heat important for living organisms?It helps maintain homeostasis by resisting temperature fluctuations.
- Hydrogen BondsBonds that form between water molecules, influencing water's thermal properties.
- What happens to hydrogen bonds during vaporization?They break, allowing water molecules to escape into the gaseous state.
- HomeostasisThe ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes.
- Why does water have a high heat of vaporization?Due to the abundance of hydrogen bonds that need to be broken.
- Phase TransitionThe change from one state of matter to another, such as liquid to gas.
- What is the relationship between temperature and kinetic energy?Temperature is the average kinetic energy of molecules.
- Environmental Temperature StabilizationWater's ability to stabilize temperatures, supporting life processes.
- What is the significance of water's thermal properties?They enable water to support cellular functions and life processes.
- Heat of VaporizationThe energy required to convert liquid water to gas.
- What does thermal energy depend on?The total kinetic energy of all molecules in a sample.
- Why does water resist temperature changes?Because of its high specific heat.
- Average Kinetic EnergyThe average motion of molecules in a sample, measured as temperature.
- What is the effect of water's high heat of vaporization on boiling?It takes a lot of energy and time to boil water.
- How does water's high specific heat affect the environment?It helps stabilize environmental temperatures.
- What is the role of hydrogen bonds in water's thermal properties?They contribute to water's high specific heat and heat of vaporization.
- Why is thermal energy higher in a swimming pool than in a hot coffee pot?Because the swimming pool has a larger volume and more molecules.
- What is the difference between temperature and thermal energy?Temperature is the average kinetic energy, while thermal energy is the total kinetic energy transferred as heat.
- How does water's high specific heat benefit cells?It helps maintain constant temperatures inside cells.
- What is the significance of hydrogen bonds in liquid water?They require a lot of energy to break, contributing to water's high heat of vaporization.
- How does water's high specific heat affect cooking?It takes a long time to heat water to boiling point.
- What is the impact of water's thermal properties on life?They help maintain stable conditions necessary for life processes.