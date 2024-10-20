Properties of Water- Thermal exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Thermal exam

Properties of Water- Thermal exam
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy in the form of motion.
  • What is specific heat?
    The amount of heat energy required to raise or lower the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1°C.
  • Temperature
    The average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample.
  • What does high specific heat allow water to do?
    Resist temperature changes.
  • Thermal Energy
    The total kinetic energy of molecules transferred as heat.
  • What is heat of vaporization?
    The amount of heat required to convert 1 gram of liquid water to gas.
  • High Specific Heat
    Water's property that requires a high amount of energy to change its temperature.
  • Why is water's high specific heat important for living organisms?
    It helps maintain homeostasis by resisting temperature fluctuations.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Bonds that form between water molecules, influencing water's thermal properties.
  • What happens to hydrogen bonds during vaporization?
    They break, allowing water molecules to escape into the gaseous state.
  • Homeostasis
    The ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes.
  • Why does water have a high heat of vaporization?
    Due to the abundance of hydrogen bonds that need to be broken.
  • Phase Transition
    The change from one state of matter to another, such as liquid to gas.
  • What is the relationship between temperature and kinetic energy?
    Temperature is the average kinetic energy of molecules.
  • Environmental Temperature Stabilization
    Water's ability to stabilize temperatures, supporting life processes.
  • What is the significance of water's thermal properties?
    They enable water to support cellular functions and life processes.
  • Heat of Vaporization
    The energy required to convert liquid water to gas.
  • What does thermal energy depend on?
    The total kinetic energy of all molecules in a sample.
  • Why does water resist temperature changes?
    Because of its high specific heat.
  • Average Kinetic Energy
    The average motion of molecules in a sample, measured as temperature.
  • What is the effect of water's high heat of vaporization on boiling?
    It takes a lot of energy and time to boil water.
  • How does water's high specific heat affect the environment?
    It helps stabilize environmental temperatures.
  • What is the role of hydrogen bonds in water's thermal properties?
    They contribute to water's high specific heat and heat of vaporization.
  • Why is thermal energy higher in a swimming pool than in a hot coffee pot?
    Because the swimming pool has a larger volume and more molecules.
  • What is the difference between temperature and thermal energy?
    Temperature is the average kinetic energy, while thermal energy is the total kinetic energy transferred as heat.
  • How does water's high specific heat benefit cells?
    It helps maintain constant temperatures inside cells.
  • What is the significance of hydrogen bonds in liquid water?
    They require a lot of energy to break, contributing to water's high heat of vaporization.
  • How does water's high specific heat affect cooking?
    It takes a long time to heat water to boiling point.
  • What is the impact of water's thermal properties on life?
    They help maintain stable conditions necessary for life processes.