Protist Life Cycles definitions Flashcards

Protist Life Cycles definitions
Protist Life Cycles definitions
- EukaryoticOrganisms with cells containing a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, often exhibiting complex life cycles, including multicellular stages.
- ProtistsSingle-celled or simple multicellular eukaryotes, often aquatic, exhibiting diverse life cycles, including haploid, diploid, or alternation of generations, and can be autotrophic or heterotrophic.
- PlantsOrganisms that exhibit alternation of generations, with distinct multicellular haploid (gametophyte) and diploid (sporophyte) stages, producing gametes and spores respectively.
- FungiEukaryotic organisms with chitin cell walls, primarily decomposers, reproducing via spores, and exhibiting haploid-dominant life cycles. They include yeasts, molds, and mushrooms.
- Alteration Of GenerationsA life cycle involving alternating multicellular haploid (gametophyte) and diploid (sporophyte) stages, each producing the other through mitosis and meiosis, respectively.
- HaploidA cell or organism with a single set of unpaired chromosomes, typically denoted as n, found in gametes and certain life cycle stages of plants, fungi, and protists.
- DiploidA cell or organism with two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, typically found in somatic cells of animals and plants.
- GametophyteA haploid multicellular stage in the life cycle of plants and some algae that produces gametes through mitosis.
- SporophyteThe diploid multicellular stage in a plant's life cycle that produces haploid spores through meiosis, leading to the formation of gametophytes.
- ZygoteA diploid cell formed by the fusion of two haploid gametes, initiating the development of a new organism.
- MitosisA process where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, ensuring equal distribution of chromosomes, crucial for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction in eukaryotes.
- MeiosisA type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction in eukaryotes.
- SporesUnits of asexual reproduction, typically haploid and unicellular, produced by meiosis in the diploid sporophyte stage, leading to the formation of gametophytes in the life cycle of plants, fungi, and protists.
- IsomorphicOrganisms with life cycles where the sporophyte and gametophyte stages are morphologically identical, despite differing in ploidy (diploid vs. haploid).
- HeteromorphicHaving different forms or structures in the haploid and diploid stages of an organism's life cycle.