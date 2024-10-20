Protist Life Cycles definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Eukaryotic Organisms with cells containing a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, often exhibiting complex life cycles, including multicellular stages.

Protists Single-celled or simple multicellular eukaryotes, often aquatic, exhibiting diverse life cycles, including haploid, diploid, or alternation of generations, and can be autotrophic or heterotrophic.

Plants Organisms that exhibit alternation of generations, with distinct multicellular haploid (gametophyte) and diploid (sporophyte) stages, producing gametes and spores respectively.

Fungi Eukaryotic organisms with chitin cell walls, primarily decomposers, reproducing via spores, and exhibiting haploid-dominant life cycles. They include yeasts, molds, and mushrooms.

Alteration Of Generations A life cycle involving alternating multicellular haploid (gametophyte) and diploid (sporophyte) stages, each producing the other through mitosis and meiosis, respectively.

Haploid A cell or organism with a single set of unpaired chromosomes, typically denoted as n, found in gametes and certain life cycle stages of plants, fungi, and protists.

Diploid A cell or organism with two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, typically found in somatic cells of animals and plants.

Gametophyte A haploid multicellular stage in the life cycle of plants and some algae that produces gametes through mitosis.

Sporophyte The diploid multicellular stage in a plant's life cycle that produces haploid spores through meiosis, leading to the formation of gametophytes.

Zygote A diploid cell formed by the fusion of two haploid gametes, initiating the development of a new organism.

Mitosis A process where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, ensuring equal distribution of chromosomes, crucial for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction in eukaryotes.

Meiosis A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction in eukaryotes.

Spores Units of asexual reproduction, typically haploid and unicellular, produced by meiosis in the diploid sporophyte stage, leading to the formation of gametophytes in the life cycle of plants, fungi, and protists.

Isomorphic Organisms with life cycles where the sporophyte and gametophyte stages are morphologically identical, despite differing in ploidy (diploid vs. haploid).