Protist Life Cycles quiz Flashcards

- What is the dominant phase in a haploid dominant life cycle?The dominant phase in a haploid dominant life cycle is the haploid phase.
- In a diploid dominant life cycle, what is the only haploid part of the organism's life cycle?The only haploid part of the organism's life cycle in a diploid dominant life cycle is the gametes.
- What process does the zygote undergo in a haploid dominant life cycle?In a haploid dominant life cycle, the zygote undergoes meiosis to produce haploid cells.
- What is the primary difference between haploid and diploid dominant life cycles?In haploid dominant life cycles, the zygote undergoes meiosis, while in diploid dominant life cycles, the zygote undergoes mitosis.
- Which group of unicellular eukaryotes lacks mitochondria and reproduces asexually?The Excavata group of unicellular eukaryotes lacks mitochondria and reproduces asexually.
- What unique feature do Diplomonads possess?Diplomonads possess two nuclei and lack typical mitochondria.
- How do Parabasalids move?Parabasalids move using flagella and by undulating their membrane.
- What is a mixotroph?A mixotroph is an organism that is both photosynthetic and heterotrophic.
- What pigment gives red algae their color, and what does it mask?Red algae contain the pigment phycoerythrin, which masks the green color of chlorophyll.
- What is the significance of primary endosymbiosis in Archaeplastida?Primary endosymbiosis in Archaeplastida led to the engulfment of cyanobacterium, giving rise to green algae and land plants.
- What are rhizomes and stolons in the context of asexual reproduction?Rhizomes are underground stems that form new individuals, while stolons are above-ground stems that also produce new individuals.
- What is apomixis in plant reproduction?Apomixis is the formation of seeds without fertilization, resulting in genetically identical offspring.
- What is the calyx in a flower?The calyx is the entire group of sepals and the cup-like structure they connect to, providing protection for the flower bud.
- What is the corolla in a flower?The corolla is the entire group of petals in a flower, usually serving to attract pollinators.
- What is vegetative propagation?Vegetative propagation is a form of asexual reproduction involving human intervention, such as making cuttings to grow new plants.