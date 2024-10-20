Skip to main content
Seed Plants exam Flashcards

Seed Plants exam
  • Sporophyte
    The dominant life cycle stage in seed plants, producing spores.
  • What are the two main groups of seed plants?
    Angiosperms and gymnosperms.
  • Heterosporous
    Producing two types of spores: microspores and megaspores.
  • What is the function of the integument in seed plants?
    It is the outer protective layer of the ovule.
  • Angiosperms
    Seed plants that produce seeds within fruits.
  • What is double fertilization?
    A process in angiosperms where one sperm fertilizes the egg and another forms the endosperm.
  • Gymnosperms
    Seed plants that produce naked seeds in cones.
  • What are cotyledons?
    Embryonic leaves contained in the seed.
  • Monocots
    Angiosperms with one cotyledon.
  • What is the role of the endosperm?
    It provides nutrition for the developing embryo.
  • Eudicots
    Angiosperms with two cotyledons.
  • What is pollination syndrome?
    Flower traits evolved in response to pollen vectors like wind, bees, and birds.
  • Complete Flower
    A flower that contains sepals, petals, stamens, and pistils.
  • What is a micropyle?
    The opening at the apex of the integument in an ovule.
  • Perfect Flower
    A flower that has both male and female structures.
  • What is the difference between monoecious and dioecious plants?
    Monoecious plants have both male and female flowers on the same plant, while dioecious plants have them on separate plants.
  • Stamen
    The male part of the flower, consisting of the filament and anther.
  • What is the function of the carpel in a flower?
    It is the female part of the flower, consisting of the stigma, style, and ovary.
  • Cross-Pollination
    Transfer of pollen from one plant to a different plant of the same species.
  • What is self-pollination?
    When a plant fertilizes itself using its own pollen.
  • Pollination
    The transfer of pollen to the ovule.
  • What are conifers?
    A group of gymnosperms known for their needle-like leaves and cones.
  • Ovule
    The structure that contains the megasporangium and develops into a seed after fertilization.
  • What is the role of the pollen tube?
    It digests its way through the ovule to deliver sperm to the egg.
  • Integument
    The outer protective layer of the ovule.
  • What is the function of the sepal?
    It encases and protects the flower bud before it opens.
  • Embryo
    The developing plant within a seed.
  • What is the significance of the ovary in angiosperms?
    It encloses the ovules and develops into fruit.
  • Pollen Grain
    The male gametophyte covered by a tough pollen wall.