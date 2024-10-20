Seed Plants exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Sporophyte The dominant life cycle stage in seed plants, producing spores.

What are the two main groups of seed plants? Angiosperms and gymnosperms.

Heterosporous Producing two types of spores: microspores and megaspores.

What is the function of the integument in seed plants? It is the outer protective layer of the ovule.

Angiosperms Seed plants that produce seeds within fruits.

What is double fertilization? A process in angiosperms where one sperm fertilizes the egg and another forms the endosperm.

Gymnosperms Seed plants that produce naked seeds in cones.

What are cotyledons? Embryonic leaves contained in the seed.

Monocots Angiosperms with one cotyledon.

What is the role of the endosperm? It provides nutrition for the developing embryo.

Eudicots Angiosperms with two cotyledons.

What is pollination syndrome? Flower traits evolved in response to pollen vectors like wind, bees, and birds.

Complete Flower A flower that contains sepals, petals, stamens, and pistils.

What is a micropyle? The opening at the apex of the integument in an ovule.

Perfect Flower A flower that has both male and female structures.

What is the difference between monoecious and dioecious plants? Monoecious plants have both male and female flowers on the same plant, while dioecious plants have them on separate plants.

Stamen The male part of the flower, consisting of the filament and anther.

What is the function of the carpel in a flower? It is the female part of the flower, consisting of the stigma, style, and ovary.

Cross-Pollination Transfer of pollen from one plant to a different plant of the same species.

What is self-pollination? When a plant fertilizes itself using its own pollen.

Pollination The transfer of pollen to the ovule.

What are conifers? A group of gymnosperms known for their needle-like leaves and cones.

Ovule The structure that contains the megasporangium and develops into a seed after fertilization.

What is the role of the pollen tube? It digests its way through the ovule to deliver sperm to the egg.

Integument The outer protective layer of the ovule.

What is the function of the sepal? It encases and protects the flower bud before it opens.

Embryo The developing plant within a seed.

What is the significance of the ovary in angiosperms? It encloses the ovules and develops into fruit.