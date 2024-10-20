Seed Plants quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the main difference between gymnosperms and angiosperms in terms of seed production? Gymnosperms produce naked seeds not enclosed by an ovary, while angiosperms produce seeds enclosed within a fruit.

What are the male and female reproductive structures in gymnosperms called? The male and female reproductive structures in gymnosperms are called sporangia, which are typically found in cones.

What is the term for plants that have both male and female sporangia on the same plant? Plants that have both male and female sporangia on the same plant are called monoecious.

What adaptation helps conifers prevent water loss? Conifers have needle-like leaves with a very thick cuticle that helps prevent water loss.

What is the role of the pollen tube in gymnosperms? The pollen tube digests its way through the megasporangium to deliver sperm to the eggs for fertilization.

What are the two main groups of angiosperms based on the number of cotyledons? The two main groups of angiosperms are monocots, which have one cotyledon, and eudicots, which have two cotyledons.

What is the function of the petals in angiosperms? Petals are modified leaves that often attract pollinators with their colors and patterns.

What is the difference between complete and incomplete flowers? Complete flowers have sepals, petals, stamens, and pistils, while incomplete flowers are missing one or more of these structures.

What defines a perfect flower? A perfect flower has both male (stamen) and female (pistil) reproductive structures.

What is the difference between monoecious and dioecious angiosperms? Monoecious angiosperms have both male and female flowers on the same plant, while dioecious angiosperms have male and female flowers on separate plants.

What is cross-pollination and why is it preferred in angiosperms? Cross-pollination is the transfer of pollen from one plant to another, promoting genetic diversity, which is preferred in angiosperms.

What is double fertilization in angiosperms? Double fertilization involves one sperm fertilizing the egg to form a zygote and another sperm fertilizing the polar nuclei to form the endosperm.

What is the role of the endosperm in angiosperms? The endosperm provides nutritional support to the developing embryo within the seed.

What are the main parts of a flower's carpel? The main parts of a carpel are the stigma, style, and ovary.