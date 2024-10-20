Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Seeds exam Flashcards

Back
Seeds exam
How well do you know this?
1/30
  • Fertilization
    The process where a pollen grain deposits sperm into the ovule, leading to the formation of a zygote.
  • Zygote
    A fertilized ovule that divides into apical and basal cells.
  • Apical Cell
    The cell that forms the plant embryo.
  • Basal Cell
    The cell that develops into the suspensor, supporting the embryo.
  • Cotyledons
    Embryonic leaves in seeds; monocots have one, eudicots have two.
  • Hypocotyl
    The embryonic stem of a plant.
  • Radical
    The embryonic root of a plant.
  • Seed Coat
    The protective outer layer of a seed.
  • Endosperm
    Nutrient-rich tissue that feeds the embryo.
  • Epicotyl
    An embryonic stem that extends beyond the cotyledons.
  • Germination
    The process by which a plant forms from a seed, usually after water absorption.
  • Imbibition
    The absorption of water by seeds, leading to germination.
  • Monocot Germination
    Monocots push their shoots straight up through the soil.
  • Eudicot Germination
    Eudicots have a curved hypocotyl that pushes cotyledons above the soil.
  • Seed Dispersal
    The transport of seeds away from the parent plant via wind, water, or animals.
  • Fruit
    Seed-bearing structures that form from the ovary after flowering.
  • Simple Fruits
    Fruits like cherries that develop from a single flower with a single carpel.
  • Aggregate Fruits
    Fruits like raspberries that develop from a single flower with multiple carpels.
  • Multiple Fruits
    Fruits like pineapples that develop from multiple clustered flowers.
  • Accessory Fruits
    Fruits like strawberries that develop from ovary tissues and tissues outside the carpel.
  • What is the role of the suspensor in seed development?
    It supports the embryo during development.
  • What differentiates monocots from eudicots?
    Monocots have one cotyledon, while eudicots have two.
  • How do seeds break their seed coat during germination?
    By absorbing water through imbibition, causing swelling.
  • What is the function of the coleorhiza in monocots?
    It protects the emerging radical.
  • What is the function of the coleoptile in monocots?
    It protects the emerging cotyledons.
  • How do fruits aid in seed dispersal?
    By attracting animals to eat them, which then disperse the seeds.
  • What is the pericarp?
    The part of the fruit that surrounds the seed and is often eaten.
  • What is an example of a simple fruit?
    A cherry.
  • What is an example of an aggregate fruit?
    A raspberry.
  • What is an example of a multiple fruit?
    A pineapple.