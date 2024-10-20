Seeds exam Flashcards

The process where a pollen grain deposits sperm into the ovule, leading to the formation of a zygote.

A fertilized ovule that divides into apical and basal cells.

The cell that forms the plant embryo.

The cell that develops into the suspensor, supporting the embryo.

Embryonic leaves in seeds; monocots have one, eudicots have two.

The embryonic stem of a plant.

The embryonic root of a plant.

The protective outer layer of a seed.

Nutrient-rich tissue that feeds the embryo.

An embryonic stem that extends beyond the cotyledons.

The process by which a plant forms from a seed, usually after water absorption.

The absorption of water by seeds, leading to germination.

Monocots push their shoots straight up through the soil.

Eudicots have a curved hypocotyl that pushes cotyledons above the soil.

The transport of seeds away from the parent plant via wind, water, or animals.

Seed-bearing structures that form from the ovary after flowering.

Fruits like cherries that develop from a single flower with a single carpel.

Fruits like raspberries that develop from a single flower with multiple carpels.

Fruits like pineapples that develop from multiple clustered flowers.

Fruits like strawberries that develop from ovary tissues and tissues outside the carpel.

What is the role of the suspensor in seed development?

It supports the embryo during development.