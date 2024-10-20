Seeds exam Flashcards
Seeds exam
- FertilizationThe process where a pollen grain deposits sperm into the ovule, leading to the formation of a zygote.
- ZygoteA fertilized ovule that divides into apical and basal cells.
- Apical CellThe cell that forms the plant embryo.
- Basal CellThe cell that develops into the suspensor, supporting the embryo.
- CotyledonsEmbryonic leaves in seeds; monocots have one, eudicots have two.
- HypocotylThe embryonic stem of a plant.
- RadicalThe embryonic root of a plant.
- Seed CoatThe protective outer layer of a seed.
- EndospermNutrient-rich tissue that feeds the embryo.
- EpicotylAn embryonic stem that extends beyond the cotyledons.
- GerminationThe process by which a plant forms from a seed, usually after water absorption.
- ImbibitionThe absorption of water by seeds, leading to germination.
- Monocot GerminationMonocots push their shoots straight up through the soil.
- Eudicot GerminationEudicots have a curved hypocotyl that pushes cotyledons above the soil.
- Seed DispersalThe transport of seeds away from the parent plant via wind, water, or animals.
- FruitSeed-bearing structures that form from the ovary after flowering.
- Simple FruitsFruits like cherries that develop from a single flower with a single carpel.
- Aggregate FruitsFruits like raspberries that develop from a single flower with multiple carpels.
- Multiple FruitsFruits like pineapples that develop from multiple clustered flowers.
- Accessory FruitsFruits like strawberries that develop from ovary tissues and tissues outside the carpel.
- What is the role of the suspensor in seed development?It supports the embryo during development.
- What differentiates monocots from eudicots?Monocots have one cotyledon, while eudicots have two.
- How do seeds break their seed coat during germination?By absorbing water through imbibition, causing swelling.
- What is the function of the coleorhiza in monocots?It protects the emerging radical.
- What is the function of the coleoptile in monocots?It protects the emerging cotyledons.
- How do fruits aid in seed dispersal?By attracting animals to eat them, which then disperse the seeds.
- What is the pericarp?The part of the fruit that surrounds the seed and is often eaten.
- What is an example of a simple fruit?A cherry.
- What is an example of an aggregate fruit?A raspberry.
- What is an example of a multiple fruit?A pineapple.