Soil and Nutrients exam Flashcards

Soil A dynamic mixture of minerals, organic matter, and living organisms essential for plant growth.

Macronutrients Nutrients needed in large quantities by plants, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Micronutrients Nutrients needed in smaller quantities but still essential for plant life, such as iron and zinc.

Cation Exchange The process by which plants exchange protons for nutrient cations like magnesium and calcium in the soil.

What is loam? A type of soil with equal proportions of sand, silt, and clay, enriched with humus.

Soil pH A measure of the acidity or alkalinity of soil, which influences nutrient absorption.

Humus Decaying organic matter in soil that adds nutrients and improves soil structure.

What is the role of root hairs? They increase the surface area for water and nutrient absorption in plants.

Selective Permeability The ability of the plasma membrane to control which substances can enter or leave the cell.

What is soil erosion? The process by which wind and water carry soil away from a place.

Cation A positively charged ion.

Anion A negatively charged ion.

What is the function of proton pumps in plants? They create electrochemical gradients that allow ions to enter through transporters.

Topsoil The outermost layer of soil, rich in humus and microorganisms.

What is the significance of soil texture? It affects water retention, nutrient availability, and root penetration.

Nutrient Absorption The process by which plants take up nutrients from the soil, primarily through root hairs.

What are soil horizons? Layers of soil that vary in composition and color, extending from the surface to bedrock.

Cation Exchange Capacity The ability of soil to exchange cations, higher in humus than in clay.

What is the role of worms in soil? They move soil around, cycle nutrients, and improve soil's ability to retain gases and water.

Acidic Soil Soil with a low pH, often found in conifer forests due to decaying organic matter.

Alkaline Soil Soil with a high pH, often resulting from the presence of limestone or calcium carbonate.

What is leaching? The loss of nutrients from the soil through the movement of water.

Ion Exclusion The process by which plants filter harmful ions and prevent them from entering cells.

What is the function of metallothioneins? Proteins that bind to metals and prevent them from poisoning the plant.

Mobile Nutrients Nutrients that can be transported around the plant, often moving to younger leaves.

Immobile Nutrients Nutrients that remain in the location where they were absorbed, often leading to deficiencies in older leaves.

What is the zone of maturation? The area behind the root tip where most nutrient absorption occurs due to the presence of root hairs.

Proton Gradient A difference in proton concentration across a membrane, used by plants to facilitate ion transport.