Soil and Nutrients exam Flashcards

Soil and Nutrients exam
  • Soil
    A dynamic mixture of minerals, organic matter, and living organisms essential for plant growth.
  • Macronutrients
    Nutrients needed in large quantities by plants, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
  • Micronutrients
    Nutrients needed in smaller quantities but still essential for plant life, such as iron and zinc.
  • Cation Exchange
    The process by which plants exchange protons for nutrient cations like magnesium and calcium in the soil.
  • What is loam?
    A type of soil with equal proportions of sand, silt, and clay, enriched with humus.
  • Soil pH
    A measure of the acidity or alkalinity of soil, which influences nutrient absorption.
  • Humus
    Decaying organic matter in soil that adds nutrients and improves soil structure.
  • What is the role of root hairs?
    They increase the surface area for water and nutrient absorption in plants.
  • Selective Permeability
    The ability of the plasma membrane to control which substances can enter or leave the cell.
  • What is soil erosion?
    The process by which wind and water carry soil away from a place.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion.
  • What is the function of proton pumps in plants?
    They create electrochemical gradients that allow ions to enter through transporters.
  • Topsoil
    The outermost layer of soil, rich in humus and microorganisms.
  • What is the significance of soil texture?
    It affects water retention, nutrient availability, and root penetration.
  • Nutrient Absorption
    The process by which plants take up nutrients from the soil, primarily through root hairs.
  • What are soil horizons?
    Layers of soil that vary in composition and color, extending from the surface to bedrock.
  • Cation Exchange Capacity
    The ability of soil to exchange cations, higher in humus than in clay.
  • What is the role of worms in soil?
    They move soil around, cycle nutrients, and improve soil's ability to retain gases and water.
  • Acidic Soil
    Soil with a low pH, often found in conifer forests due to decaying organic matter.
  • Alkaline Soil
    Soil with a high pH, often resulting from the presence of limestone or calcium carbonate.
  • What is leaching?
    The loss of nutrients from the soil through the movement of water.
  • Ion Exclusion
    The process by which plants filter harmful ions and prevent them from entering cells.
  • What is the function of metallothioneins?
    Proteins that bind to metals and prevent them from poisoning the plant.
  • Mobile Nutrients
    Nutrients that can be transported around the plant, often moving to younger leaves.
  • Immobile Nutrients
    Nutrients that remain in the location where they were absorbed, often leading to deficiencies in older leaves.
  • What is the zone of maturation?
    The area behind the root tip where most nutrient absorption occurs due to the presence of root hairs.
  • Proton Gradient
    A difference in proton concentration across a membrane, used by plants to facilitate ion transport.
  • What is the role of the casparian strip?
    It forces ions to cross a membrane, acting as a filter to control what enters the plant's vascular system.