Stages of Photosynthesis exam Flashcards

Stages of Photosynthesis exam
Terms in this set (29)
- What are the two main stages of photosynthesis?The light reactions and the Calvin cycle.
- Light ReactionsThe stage of photosynthesis that converts light energy and water into chemical energy and oxygen.
- Calvin CycleThe stage of photosynthesis that uses carbon dioxide and chemical energy to synthesize glucose.
- Where do the light reactions take place?In the thylakoids of chloroplasts.
- Where does the Calvin cycle occur?In the stroma of the chloroplast.
- What is the role of stomata in photosynthesis?Stomata facilitate gas exchange, allowing carbon dioxide in and oxygen out.
- What happens when stomata are closed?It can lead to photorespiration.
- PhotorespirationA process that occurs when stomata are closed, preventing gas exchange.
- What are the reactants of the light reactions?Light (photons) and water.
- What are the products of the light reactions?Oxygen gas and chemical energy.
- What does the Calvin cycle use to produce glucose?Carbon dioxide and chemical energy from the light reactions.
- ChloroplastThe site of photosynthesis in plant cells.
- ThylakoidsMembrane-bound compartments inside chloroplasts where the light reactions occur.
- StromaThe fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle takes place.
- What is the main purpose of photosynthesis?To convert solar energy into chemical energy, supporting life on Earth.
- What are the inputs to the chloroplast for photosynthesis?Solar energy, water, and carbon dioxide.
- What are the outputs from the chloroplast after photosynthesis?Oxygen gas and glucose.
- What is the significance of open stomata?They allow for normal gas exchange, enabling photosynthesis to proceed.
- What is the significance of the chloroplast's structure in photosynthesis?It contains thylakoids for light reactions and stroma for the Calvin cycle.
- What is the role of water in the light reactions?It is split to provide electrons and protons, releasing oxygen as a byproduct.
- What is the role of carbon dioxide in the Calvin cycle?It is fixed into glucose using the energy from the light reactions.
- What happens to oxygen produced in the light reactions?It diffuses out of the leaf through the stomata.
- What is the relationship between the light reactions and the Calvin cycle?The light reactions produce the chemical energy used by the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.
- What is the main product of the Calvin cycle?Glucose.
- What is the role of photons in the light reactions?They provide the energy needed to drive the reactions.
- What is the importance of glucose produced in photosynthesis?It serves as an energy source for the plant and other organisms.
- What is the effect of closed stomata on photosynthesis?It limits carbon dioxide intake, potentially leading to photorespiration.
- What is the significance of the chloroplast in photosynthesis?It houses the structures and enzymes necessary for the light reactions and the Calvin cycle.
- What is the overall equation for photosynthesis?6 CO2 + 6 H2O + light energy -> C6H12O6 + 6 O2.