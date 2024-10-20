Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Stages of Photosynthesis exam Flashcards

Back
Stages of Photosynthesis exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
  • What are the two main stages of photosynthesis?
    The light reactions and the Calvin cycle.
  • Light Reactions
    The stage of photosynthesis that converts light energy and water into chemical energy and oxygen.
  • Calvin Cycle
    The stage of photosynthesis that uses carbon dioxide and chemical energy to synthesize glucose.
  • Where do the light reactions take place?
    In the thylakoids of chloroplasts.
  • Where does the Calvin cycle occur?
    In the stroma of the chloroplast.
  • What is the role of stomata in photosynthesis?
    Stomata facilitate gas exchange, allowing carbon dioxide in and oxygen out.
  • What happens when stomata are closed?
    It can lead to photorespiration.
  • Photorespiration
    A process that occurs when stomata are closed, preventing gas exchange.
  • What are the reactants of the light reactions?
    Light (photons) and water.
  • What are the products of the light reactions?
    Oxygen gas and chemical energy.
  • What does the Calvin cycle use to produce glucose?
    Carbon dioxide and chemical energy from the light reactions.
  • Chloroplast
    The site of photosynthesis in plant cells.
  • Thylakoids
    Membrane-bound compartments inside chloroplasts where the light reactions occur.
  • Stroma
    The fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle takes place.
  • What is the main purpose of photosynthesis?
    To convert solar energy into chemical energy, supporting life on Earth.
  • What are the inputs to the chloroplast for photosynthesis?
    Solar energy, water, and carbon dioxide.
  • What are the outputs from the chloroplast after photosynthesis?
    Oxygen gas and glucose.
  • What is the significance of open stomata?
    They allow for normal gas exchange, enabling photosynthesis to proceed.
  • What is the significance of the chloroplast's structure in photosynthesis?
    It contains thylakoids for light reactions and stroma for the Calvin cycle.
  • What is the role of water in the light reactions?
    It is split to provide electrons and protons, releasing oxygen as a byproduct.
  • What is the role of carbon dioxide in the Calvin cycle?
    It is fixed into glucose using the energy from the light reactions.
  • What happens to oxygen produced in the light reactions?
    It diffuses out of the leaf through the stomata.
  • What is the relationship between the light reactions and the Calvin cycle?
    The light reactions produce the chemical energy used by the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.
  • What is the main product of the Calvin cycle?
    Glucose.
  • What is the role of photons in the light reactions?
    They provide the energy needed to drive the reactions.
  • What is the importance of glucose produced in photosynthesis?
    It serves as an energy source for the plant and other organisms.
  • What is the effect of closed stomata on photosynthesis?
    It limits carbon dioxide intake, potentially leading to photorespiration.
  • What is the significance of the chloroplast in photosynthesis?
    It houses the structures and enzymes necessary for the light reactions and the Calvin cycle.
  • What is the overall equation for photosynthesis?
    6 CO2 + 6 H2O + light energy -> C6H12O6 + 6 O2.