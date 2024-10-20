Stages of Photosynthesis exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main stages of photosynthesis? The light reactions and the Calvin cycle.

Light Reactions The stage of photosynthesis that converts light energy and water into chemical energy and oxygen.

Calvin Cycle The stage of photosynthesis that uses carbon dioxide and chemical energy to synthesize glucose.

Where do the light reactions take place? In the thylakoids of chloroplasts.

Where does the Calvin cycle occur? In the stroma of the chloroplast.

What is the role of stomata in photosynthesis? Stomata facilitate gas exchange, allowing carbon dioxide in and oxygen out.

What happens when stomata are closed? It can lead to photorespiration.

Photorespiration A process that occurs when stomata are closed, preventing gas exchange.

What are the reactants of the light reactions? Light (photons) and water.

What are the products of the light reactions? Oxygen gas and chemical energy.

What does the Calvin cycle use to produce glucose? Carbon dioxide and chemical energy from the light reactions.

Chloroplast The site of photosynthesis in plant cells.

Thylakoids Membrane-bound compartments inside chloroplasts where the light reactions occur.

Stroma The fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle takes place.

What is the main purpose of photosynthesis? To convert solar energy into chemical energy, supporting life on Earth.

What are the inputs to the chloroplast for photosynthesis? Solar energy, water, and carbon dioxide.

What are the outputs from the chloroplast after photosynthesis? Oxygen gas and glucose.

What is the significance of open stomata? They allow for normal gas exchange, enabling photosynthesis to proceed.

What is the significance of the chloroplast's structure in photosynthesis? It contains thylakoids for light reactions and stroma for the Calvin cycle.

What is the role of water in the light reactions? It is split to provide electrons and protons, releasing oxygen as a byproduct.

What is the role of carbon dioxide in the Calvin cycle? It is fixed into glucose using the energy from the light reactions.

What happens to oxygen produced in the light reactions? It diffuses out of the leaf through the stomata.

What is the relationship between the light reactions and the Calvin cycle? The light reactions produce the chemical energy used by the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.

What is the main product of the Calvin cycle? Glucose.

What is the role of photons in the light reactions? They provide the energy needed to drive the reactions.

What is the importance of glucose produced in photosynthesis? It serves as an energy source for the plant and other organisms.

What is the effect of closed stomata on photosynthesis? It limits carbon dioxide intake, potentially leading to photorespiration.

What is the significance of the chloroplast in photosynthesis? It houses the structures and enzymes necessary for the light reactions and the Calvin cycle.