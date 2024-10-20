Stages of Photosynthesis quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main stages of photosynthesis? The two main stages of photosynthesis are the light reactions and the Calvin cycle.

Where do the light reactions of photosynthesis occur? The light reactions occur inside the thylakoids of the chloroplast.

What are the primary reactants used in the light reactions? The primary reactants used in the light reactions are light (photons) and water.

What are the main products of the light reactions? The main products of the light reactions are oxygen gas and chemical energy (ATP and NADPH).

Where does the Calvin cycle take place within the chloroplast? The Calvin cycle takes place in the stroma of the chloroplast.

What does the Calvin cycle use to synthesize glucose? The Calvin cycle uses carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and chemical energy produced by the light reactions to synthesize glucose.

What is the role of chloroplasts in photosynthesis? Chloroplasts act as the site of photosynthesis, where both the light reactions and the Calvin cycle occur.

What are the overall inputs and outputs of photosynthesis? The inputs of photosynthesis are solar energy, water, and carbon dioxide, while the outputs are oxygen gas and glucose.

Which stage of photosynthesis is responsible for generating glucose? The Calvin cycle is responsible for generating glucose.

What is the significance of ATP in photosynthesis? ATP, produced during the light reactions, provides the chemical energy needed for the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.

How is oxygen gas produced during photosynthesis? Oxygen gas is produced during the light reactions when water molecules are split.

What is the role of NADPH in the Calvin cycle? NADPH provides the reducing power needed to convert carbon dioxide into glucose in the Calvin cycle.

What is the relationship between the light reactions and the Calvin cycle? The light reactions produce ATP and NADPH, which are then used by the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose from carbon dioxide.

What is the primary function of the thylakoids in photosynthesis? The primary function of the thylakoids is to house the light reactions, where light energy is converted into chemical energy.