Steps of Transcription quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary enzyme involved in the elongation step of transcription? RNA polymerase is the primary enzyme involved in the elongation step of transcription.

In which direction does RNA polymerase synthesize the RNA strand during elongation? RNA polymerase synthesizes the RNA strand in the 5' to 3' direction.

What is the role of free RNA nucleotides during the elongation of transcription? Free RNA nucleotides pair with the DNA template strand to elongate the RNA molecule.

What happens to the DNA as RNA polymerase moves along the gene during elongation? The DNA unwinds as RNA polymerase moves along the gene during elongation.

What is the term for the RNA molecule produced immediately after transcription in eukaryotes? The RNA molecule produced immediately after transcription in eukaryotes is called pre-mRNA.

How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms differ in their transcription termination process? In prokaryotes, the RNA molecule is ready for translation immediately, while in eukaryotes, the RNA is a premature RNA that requires further modification.

What sequence on the DNA initiates the termination of transcription? The terminator sequence on the DNA initiates the termination of transcription.

What happens to RNA polymerase and the RNA molecule at the end of transcription? RNA polymerase and the RNA molecule are released at the end of transcription.

What additional processes must eukaryotic pre-mRNA undergo before it is ready for translation? Eukaryotic pre-mRNA must undergo RNA processing and splicing before it is ready for translation.

What is the significance of multiple RNA polymerases transcribing the same gene simultaneously? Multiple RNA polymerases transcribing the same gene simultaneously can produce more RNA molecules if needed.

What is the final step of transcription called? The final step of transcription is called termination.

What is the difference between the RNA produced in prokaryotes and eukaryotes after transcription? In prokaryotes, the RNA is immediately ready for translation, while in eukaryotes, it is a premature RNA that requires further processing.

What is the role of RNA processing and splicing in eukaryotic cells? RNA processing and splicing convert premature mRNA into a fully mature mRNA ready for translation.

What direction does RNA polymerase transcribe the coding sequence during elongation? RNA polymerase transcribes the coding sequence towards the right during elongation.