The Hershey-Chase Experiment exam Flashcards

Hershey-Chase Experiment An experiment in 1952 that confirmed DNA is the genetic material, not protein.

Bacteriophage A virus that infects and replicates within bacteria.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment use to label viral proteins? Radioactive sulfur.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment use to label viral DNA? Radioactive phosphorus.

What was the main conclusion of the Hershey-Chase experiment? DNA is the genetic material, not protein.

What remained outside the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment? The viral protein coat.

What entered the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment? The viral DNA.

Alfred Hershey One of the scientists who conducted the Hershey-Chase experiment.

Martha Chase One of the scientists who conducted the Hershey-Chase experiment.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment resolve? The debate over whether DNA or protein is the genetic material.

What is the significance of the Hershey-Chase experiment in molecular biology? It established DNA as the carrier of genetic information.

What is a nucleic acid core? The central part of a bacteriophage containing DNA or RNA.

What did scientists initially believe could be the genetic material before the Hershey-Chase experiment? Proteins.

What did the radioactive sulfur label in the Hershey-Chase experiment? The viral protein coat.

What did the radioactive phosphorus label in the Hershey-Chase experiment? The viral DNA.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment demonstrate about bacteriophage infection? Only viral DNA enters the bacterial cell, not the protein coat.

What is the external protein coat of a bacteriophage? The outer layer of a bacteriophage that surrounds the nucleic acid core.

What was the method used to trace viral particles in the Hershey-Chase experiment? Radioactive labeling.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment confirm about the role of DNA? DNA serves as the genetic material.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment show about the viral protein coat? It remains outside the bacterial cell during infection.

What was the key evidence from the Hershey-Chase experiment? Radioactively labeled DNA was found inside bacterial cells.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment use to infect bacteria? Bacteriophages.

What was the controversy before the Hershey-Chase experiment? Whether DNA or protein was the genetic material.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment help to understand? The mechanism of bacteriophage infection.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment use to differentiate between DNA and protein? Radioactive isotopes.

What was the role of bacteriophages in the Hershey-Chase experiment? To demonstrate that DNA is the genetic material.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment contribute to genetics? It provided conclusive evidence that DNA is the genetic material.

What did the Hershey-Chase experiment reveal about the nature of genetic material? That it is DNA, not protein.