The Hershey-Chase Experiment exam Flashcards

The Hershey-Chase Experiment
- Hershey-Chase ExperimentAn experiment in 1952 that confirmed DNA is the genetic material, not protein.
- BacteriophageA virus that infects and replicates within bacteria.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment use to label viral proteins?Radioactive sulfur.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment use to label viral DNA?Radioactive phosphorus.
- What was the main conclusion of the Hershey-Chase experiment?DNA is the genetic material, not protein.
- What remained outside the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment?The viral protein coat.
- What entered the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment?The viral DNA.
- Alfred HersheyOne of the scientists who conducted the Hershey-Chase experiment.
- Martha ChaseOne of the scientists who conducted the Hershey-Chase experiment.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment resolve?The debate over whether DNA or protein is the genetic material.
- What is the significance of the Hershey-Chase experiment in molecular biology?It established DNA as the carrier of genetic information.
- What is a nucleic acid core?The central part of a bacteriophage containing DNA or RNA.
- What did scientists initially believe could be the genetic material before the Hershey-Chase experiment?Proteins.
- What did the radioactive sulfur label in the Hershey-Chase experiment?The viral protein coat.
- What did the radioactive phosphorus label in the Hershey-Chase experiment?The viral DNA.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment demonstrate about bacteriophage infection?Only viral DNA enters the bacterial cell, not the protein coat.
- What is the external protein coat of a bacteriophage?The outer layer of a bacteriophage that surrounds the nucleic acid core.
- What was the method used to trace viral particles in the Hershey-Chase experiment?Radioactive labeling.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment confirm about the role of DNA?DNA serves as the genetic material.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment show about the viral protein coat?It remains outside the bacterial cell during infection.
- What was the key evidence from the Hershey-Chase experiment?Radioactively labeled DNA was found inside bacterial cells.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment use to infect bacteria?Bacteriophages.
- What was the controversy before the Hershey-Chase experiment?Whether DNA or protein was the genetic material.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment help to understand?The mechanism of bacteriophage infection.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment use to differentiate between DNA and protein?Radioactive isotopes.
- What was the role of bacteriophages in the Hershey-Chase experiment?To demonstrate that DNA is the genetic material.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment contribute to genetics?It provided conclusive evidence that DNA is the genetic material.
- What did the Hershey-Chase experiment reveal about the nature of genetic material?That it is DNA, not protein.
- What was the impact of the Hershey-Chase experiment on scientific skepticism?It convinced most scientists that DNA is the genetic material.