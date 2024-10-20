Tropisms and Hormones exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Phototropism A plant's growth response to light.

What is gravitropism? A plant's growth response to gravity.

Statoliths Dense amyloplasts that help plants sense gravity.

How do roots respond to auxin distribution? Roots bend toward higher auxin concentrations.

Thigmotropism A plant's growth response to touch.

What role do gibberellins play in plants? They promote stem elongation and seed germination.

Abscisic Acid A hormone that regulates dormancy and stomatal closure.

What is the function of ethylene in plants? It plays a role in senescence and fruit ripening.

Action Potentials in Plants Electric signals used for rapid movements in response to touch.

How do plants use action potentials? To respond quickly to touch, such as in Venus flytraps.

Cytokinins Hormones that regulate cell division and growth.

What is the role of cytokinins in apical dominance? They influence bushiness and outward growth.

Gibberellins (GA) Hormones that induce cell division and stem elongation.

How do gibberellins affect seed germination? They stimulate the production of amylase, converting starch to sugar.

Abscisic Acid (ABA) A hormone that inhibits germination and promotes dormancy.

What is senescence in plants? The process of aging marked by gradual deterioration of function.

Ethylene A gaseous hormone involved in senescence and fruit ripening.

How does ethylene affect fruit ripening? It converts starch to sugar and breaks down cell walls.

Brassinosteroids Hormones involved in cell elongation and division.

What is the role of brassinosteroids in plants? They regulate overall plant body size.

Auxin A hormone that influences growth direction in plants.

How does auxin distribution affect shoot growth? Shoots bend away from the side with more auxin.

What is the statolith hypothesis? The idea that statoliths sink to the bottom of cells to sense gravity.

How do plants respond to wind? They restrict vertical growth to avoid damage.

What is the role of abscisic acid in stomatal closure? It overrides blue light signals to close stomata.

Leaf Abscission The shedding of leaves, triggered by ethylene.

How do plants use thigmotropism? To climb or capture prey by responding to touch.

What is the effect of ethylene on neighboring fruits? It accelerates their ripening process.