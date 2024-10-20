Tropisms and Hormones exam Flashcards
Back
Tropisms and Hormones exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
- PhototropismA plant's growth response to light.
- What is gravitropism?A plant's growth response to gravity.
- StatolithsDense amyloplasts that help plants sense gravity.
- How do roots respond to auxin distribution?Roots bend toward higher auxin concentrations.
- ThigmotropismA plant's growth response to touch.
- What role do gibberellins play in plants?They promote stem elongation and seed germination.
- Abscisic AcidA hormone that regulates dormancy and stomatal closure.
- What is the function of ethylene in plants?It plays a role in senescence and fruit ripening.
- Action Potentials in PlantsElectric signals used for rapid movements in response to touch.
- How do plants use action potentials?To respond quickly to touch, such as in Venus flytraps.
- CytokininsHormones that regulate cell division and growth.
- What is the role of cytokinins in apical dominance?They influence bushiness and outward growth.
- Gibberellins (GA)Hormones that induce cell division and stem elongation.
- How do gibberellins affect seed germination?They stimulate the production of amylase, converting starch to sugar.
- Abscisic Acid (ABA)A hormone that inhibits germination and promotes dormancy.
- What is senescence in plants?The process of aging marked by gradual deterioration of function.
- EthyleneA gaseous hormone involved in senescence and fruit ripening.
- How does ethylene affect fruit ripening?It converts starch to sugar and breaks down cell walls.
- BrassinosteroidsHormones involved in cell elongation and division.
- What is the role of brassinosteroids in plants?They regulate overall plant body size.
- AuxinA hormone that influences growth direction in plants.
- How does auxin distribution affect shoot growth?Shoots bend away from the side with more auxin.
- What is the statolith hypothesis?The idea that statoliths sink to the bottom of cells to sense gravity.
- How do plants respond to wind?They restrict vertical growth to avoid damage.
- What is the role of abscisic acid in stomatal closure?It overrides blue light signals to close stomata.
- Leaf AbscissionThe shedding of leaves, triggered by ethylene.
- How do plants use thigmotropism?To climb or capture prey by responding to touch.
- What is the effect of ethylene on neighboring fruits?It accelerates their ripening process.
- What triggers gibberellin activity in seeds?Water absorption into the seed.