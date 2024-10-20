Skip to main content
Tropisms and Hormones exam Flashcards

Tropisms and Hormones exam
  • Phototropism
    A plant's growth response to light.
  • What is gravitropism?
    A plant's growth response to gravity.
  • Statoliths
    Dense amyloplasts that help plants sense gravity.
  • How do roots respond to auxin distribution?
    Roots bend toward higher auxin concentrations.
  • Thigmotropism
    A plant's growth response to touch.
  • What role do gibberellins play in plants?
    They promote stem elongation and seed germination.
  • Abscisic Acid
    A hormone that regulates dormancy and stomatal closure.
  • What is the function of ethylene in plants?
    It plays a role in senescence and fruit ripening.
  • Action Potentials in Plants
    Electric signals used for rapid movements in response to touch.
  • How do plants use action potentials?
    To respond quickly to touch, such as in Venus flytraps.
  • Cytokinins
    Hormones that regulate cell division and growth.
  • What is the role of cytokinins in apical dominance?
    They influence bushiness and outward growth.
  • Gibberellins (GA)
    Hormones that induce cell division and stem elongation.
  • How do gibberellins affect seed germination?
    They stimulate the production of amylase, converting starch to sugar.
  • Abscisic Acid (ABA)
    A hormone that inhibits germination and promotes dormancy.
  • What is senescence in plants?
    The process of aging marked by gradual deterioration of function.
  • Ethylene
    A gaseous hormone involved in senescence and fruit ripening.
  • How does ethylene affect fruit ripening?
    It converts starch to sugar and breaks down cell walls.
  • Brassinosteroids
    Hormones involved in cell elongation and division.
  • What is the role of brassinosteroids in plants?
    They regulate overall plant body size.
  • Auxin
    A hormone that influences growth direction in plants.
  • How does auxin distribution affect shoot growth?
    Shoots bend away from the side with more auxin.
  • What is the statolith hypothesis?
    The idea that statoliths sink to the bottom of cells to sense gravity.
  • How do plants respond to wind?
    They restrict vertical growth to avoid damage.
  • What is the role of abscisic acid in stomatal closure?
    It overrides blue light signals to close stomata.
  • Leaf Abscission
    The shedding of leaves, triggered by ethylene.
  • How do plants use thigmotropism?
    To climb or capture prey by responding to touch.
  • What is the effect of ethylene on neighboring fruits?
    It accelerates their ripening process.
  • What triggers gibberellin activity in seeds?
    Water absorption into the seed.