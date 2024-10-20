Types of Membrane Proteins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Proteins Large biomolecules composed of amino acids, essential for cell structure, function, and regulation, often embedded in or associated with cell membranes.

Membranes Structures composed of a phospholipid bilayer that form the boundary of cells and organelles, regulating the passage of substances and housing various proteins for communication and transport.

Integral Membrane Proteins Proteins embedded within the cell membrane, often spanning the entire phospholipid bilayer, with regions exposed to both the intracellular and extracellular environments.

Phospholipid Bilayer A double-layered structure forming the core of cell membranes, composed of hydrophilic heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails inward, creating a selective barrier for molecules.

Extracellular Located outside the cell membrane, this region interacts with the external environment and is crucial for communication, adhesion, and transport processes.

Intracellular Located within the cell, often referring to the environment or processes occurring inside the cell membrane.

Peripheral Membrane Proteins Proteins located on the outer or inner surface of the cell membrane, not embedded within the lipid bilayer, and involved in various cellular functions like signaling and structural support.

Ribosome A cellular structure that translates mRNA into polypeptides, facilitating protein synthesis.

Cytoskeleton A dynamic network of protein filaments providing structural support, shape, and facilitating intracellular transport and cellular movement.