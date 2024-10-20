Types of Phosphorylation exam Flashcards
Types of Phosphorylation exam
- Substrate-level phosphorylationA type of phosphorylation that directly transfers a phosphate group to ADP using an enzyme, producing ATP during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
- What is the main purpose of aerobic cellular respiration?To generate a large amount of ATP for the cell.
- Oxidative phosphorylationA type of phosphorylation that uses energy from redox reactions in the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce a significant amount of ATP.
- Where does substrate-level phosphorylation occur?During glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
- Electron transport chain (ETC)A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons through a membrane to create a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis in oxidative phosphorylation.
- What is chemiosmosis?The diffusion of hydrogen ions across a membrane down their concentration gradient, used to generate ATP in oxidative phosphorylation.
- How many ATP molecules are produced by substrate-level phosphorylation during glycolysis?2 ATP molecules.
- Redox reactionsChemical reactions that involve the transfer of electrons between two species, crucial for energy production in oxidative phosphorylation.
- What is the role of the enzyme in substrate-level phosphorylation?To catalyze the transfer of a phosphate group from a substrate to ADP, forming ATP.
- Hydrogen ion concentration gradientA gradient formed by the electron transport chain that drives ATP synthesis during chemiosmosis.
- Which stage of aerobic cellular respiration involves oxidative phosphorylation?The fourth and final stage, which includes the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.
- How many ATP molecules are produced by substrate-level phosphorylation during the Krebs cycle?2 ATP molecules.
- What is the main takeaway about oxidative phosphorylation?It produces the vast majority of ATP during aerobic cellular respiration.
- ATPAdenosine triphosphate, the primary energy carrier in cells.
- What are the two main types of phosphorylation in aerobic cellular respiration?Substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.
- GlycolysisThe first stage of aerobic cellular respiration where glucose is broken down, producing a small amount of ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.
- What is the role of the electron transport chain in oxidative phosphorylation?To create a hydrogen ion concentration gradient that drives ATP synthesis.
- Krebs cycleThe third stage of aerobic cellular respiration that produces a small amount of ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.
- What is the significance of chemiosmosis in oxidative phosphorylation?It utilizes the hydrogen ion concentration gradient to phosphorylate ADP, producing ATP.
- ADPAdenosine diphosphate, the low-energy form that is converted to ATP during phosphorylation.
- What is the difference between substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation?Substrate-level phosphorylation directly transfers a phosphate group to ADP using an enzyme, while oxidative phosphorylation uses energy from redox reactions in the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.
- Pyruvate oxidationThe second stage of aerobic cellular respiration that prepares pyruvate for the Krebs cycle but does not produce ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.
- What is the main function of ATP in cells?To provide energy for various cellular processes.
- ChemiosmosisThe process of hydrogen ions diffusing across a membrane to drive ATP synthesis in oxidative phosphorylation.
- What stages of aerobic cellular respiration do not involve substrate-level phosphorylation?Pyruvate oxidation and the electron transport chain.
- Redox reactions in oxidative phosphorylationReactions that transfer electrons and release energy used to create a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.
- What is the role of the hydrogen ion concentration gradient in oxidative phosphorylation?To drive the synthesis of ATP during chemiosmosis.
- Aerobic cellular respirationA process that generates ATP through substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.