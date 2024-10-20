Types of Phosphorylation exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Types of Phosphorylation exam
  • Substrate-level phosphorylation
    A type of phosphorylation that directly transfers a phosphate group to ADP using an enzyme, producing ATP during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
  • What is the main purpose of aerobic cellular respiration?
    To generate a large amount of ATP for the cell.
  • Oxidative phosphorylation
    A type of phosphorylation that uses energy from redox reactions in the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce a significant amount of ATP.
  • Where does substrate-level phosphorylation occur?
    During glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
  • Electron transport chain (ETC)
    A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons through a membrane to create a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis in oxidative phosphorylation.
  • What is chemiosmosis?
    The diffusion of hydrogen ions across a membrane down their concentration gradient, used to generate ATP in oxidative phosphorylation.
  • How many ATP molecules are produced by substrate-level phosphorylation during glycolysis?
    2 ATP molecules.
  • Redox reactions
    Chemical reactions that involve the transfer of electrons between two species, crucial for energy production in oxidative phosphorylation.
  • What is the role of the enzyme in substrate-level phosphorylation?
    To catalyze the transfer of a phosphate group from a substrate to ADP, forming ATP.
  • Hydrogen ion concentration gradient
    A gradient formed by the electron transport chain that drives ATP synthesis during chemiosmosis.
  • Which stage of aerobic cellular respiration involves oxidative phosphorylation?
    The fourth and final stage, which includes the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.
  • How many ATP molecules are produced by substrate-level phosphorylation during the Krebs cycle?
    2 ATP molecules.
  • What is the main takeaway about oxidative phosphorylation?
    It produces the vast majority of ATP during aerobic cellular respiration.
  • ATP
    Adenosine triphosphate, the primary energy carrier in cells.
  • What are the two main types of phosphorylation in aerobic cellular respiration?
    Substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of aerobic cellular respiration where glucose is broken down, producing a small amount of ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.
  • What is the role of the electron transport chain in oxidative phosphorylation?
    To create a hydrogen ion concentration gradient that drives ATP synthesis.
  • Krebs cycle
    The third stage of aerobic cellular respiration that produces a small amount of ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.
  • What is the significance of chemiosmosis in oxidative phosphorylation?
    It utilizes the hydrogen ion concentration gradient to phosphorylate ADP, producing ATP.
  • ADP
    Adenosine diphosphate, the low-energy form that is converted to ATP during phosphorylation.
  • What is the difference between substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation?
    Substrate-level phosphorylation directly transfers a phosphate group to ADP using an enzyme, while oxidative phosphorylation uses energy from redox reactions in the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.
  • Pyruvate oxidation
    The second stage of aerobic cellular respiration that prepares pyruvate for the Krebs cycle but does not produce ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.
  • What is the main function of ATP in cells?
    To provide energy for various cellular processes.
  • Chemiosmosis
    The process of hydrogen ions diffusing across a membrane to drive ATP synthesis in oxidative phosphorylation.
  • What stages of aerobic cellular respiration do not involve substrate-level phosphorylation?
    Pyruvate oxidation and the electron transport chain.
  • Redox reactions in oxidative phosphorylation
    Reactions that transfer electrons and release energy used to create a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.
  • What is the role of the hydrogen ion concentration gradient in oxidative phosphorylation?
    To drive the synthesis of ATP during chemiosmosis.
  • Aerobic cellular respiration
    A process that generates ATP through substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.