Viruses exam Flashcards

  • Capsid
    A protein coat that protects the genetic material of a virus.
  • What is the function of a capsid?
    To protect the genetic material of a virus.
  • Lytic Cycle
    A viral replication cycle that results in the destruction of the host cell.
  • What happens during the lytic cycle?
    The virus replicates and causes the host cell to burst, releasing new viruses.
  • Lysogenic Cycle
    A viral replication cycle where the viral genome integrates into the host DNA without killing the host.
  • How does the lysogenic cycle differ from the lytic cycle?
    In the lysogenic cycle, the viral genome integrates into the host DNA and replicates without killing the host.
  • Retrovirus
    A type of virus that uses reverse transcription to integrate its RNA genome into the host DNA.
  • What enzyme do retroviruses use to integrate their RNA into host DNA?
    Reverse transcriptase.
  • Viroids
    The smallest known pathogens, consisting of a short circular single-stranded RNA, affecting plants.
  • What are viroids?
    Small infectious agents that consist of a short circular single-stranded RNA and affect plants.
  • Prions
    Infectious proteins that cause misfolding of normal proteins, leading to brain tissue damage.
  • How do prions cause disease?
    By causing normal proteins to misfold, leading to toxic protein buildup in brain tissue.
  • Bacteriophage
    A virus that infects bacteria, often with a complex capsid structure.
  • What is a bacteriophage?
    A virus that specifically infects bacteria.
  • Viral Envelope
    A membranous structure derived from the host cell membrane, found in some animal viruses.
  • What is the role of a viral envelope?
    To help the virus enter host cells by fusing with the host cell membrane.
  • Prophage
    Viral DNA that has been integrated into the bacterial chromosome.
  • What is a prophage?
    The viral DNA when it is integrated into the bacterial genome.
  • Positive Sense RNA Virus
    A single-stranded RNA virus with a genome that can be directly translated into proteins.
  • What is a positive sense RNA virus?
    A virus with RNA that can be directly used as mRNA for protein synthesis.
  • Negative Sense RNA Virus
    A single-stranded RNA virus with a genome that is complementary to the mRNA and must be transcribed before translation.
  • How does a negative sense RNA virus replicate?
    Its RNA genome must be transcribed into mRNA by viral RNA polymerase before translation.
  • Reverse Transcriptase
    An enzyme used by retroviruses to transcribe their RNA into DNA.
  • What is the function of reverse transcriptase?
    To transcribe viral RNA into DNA in retroviruses.
  • Virulent Phage
    A bacteriophage that replicates only by the lytic cycle.
  • What is a virulent phage?
    A phage that replicates exclusively through the lytic cycle.
  • Temperate Phage
    A bacteriophage capable of replicating through both the lytic and lysogenic cycles.
  • What is a temperate phage?
    A phage that can replicate using both the lytic and lysogenic cycles.
  • Animal Virus
    A virus that infects animal cells, often having a viral envelope and RNA genome.
  • How do animal viruses typically enter host cells?
    By binding to cell surface receptors and entering through endocytosis or membrane fusion.