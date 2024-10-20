Viruses exam Flashcards
Viruses exam
Terms in this set (30)
- CapsidA protein coat that protects the genetic material of a virus.
- What is the function of a capsid?To protect the genetic material of a virus.
- Lytic CycleA viral replication cycle that results in the destruction of the host cell.
- What happens during the lytic cycle?The virus replicates and causes the host cell to burst, releasing new viruses.
- Lysogenic CycleA viral replication cycle where the viral genome integrates into the host DNA without killing the host.
- How does the lysogenic cycle differ from the lytic cycle?In the lysogenic cycle, the viral genome integrates into the host DNA and replicates without killing the host.
- RetrovirusA type of virus that uses reverse transcription to integrate its RNA genome into the host DNA.
- What enzyme do retroviruses use to integrate their RNA into host DNA?Reverse transcriptase.
- ViroidsThe smallest known pathogens, consisting of a short circular single-stranded RNA, affecting plants.
- What are viroids?Small infectious agents that consist of a short circular single-stranded RNA and affect plants.
- PrionsInfectious proteins that cause misfolding of normal proteins, leading to brain tissue damage.
- How do prions cause disease?By causing normal proteins to misfold, leading to toxic protein buildup in brain tissue.
- BacteriophageA virus that infects bacteria, often with a complex capsid structure.
- What is a bacteriophage?A virus that specifically infects bacteria.
- Viral EnvelopeA membranous structure derived from the host cell membrane, found in some animal viruses.
- What is the role of a viral envelope?To help the virus enter host cells by fusing with the host cell membrane.
- ProphageViral DNA that has been integrated into the bacterial chromosome.
- What is a prophage?The viral DNA when it is integrated into the bacterial genome.
- Positive Sense RNA VirusA single-stranded RNA virus with a genome that can be directly translated into proteins.
- What is a positive sense RNA virus?A virus with RNA that can be directly used as mRNA for protein synthesis.
- Negative Sense RNA VirusA single-stranded RNA virus with a genome that is complementary to the mRNA and must be transcribed before translation.
- How does a negative sense RNA virus replicate?Its RNA genome must be transcribed into mRNA by viral RNA polymerase before translation.
- Reverse TranscriptaseAn enzyme used by retroviruses to transcribe their RNA into DNA.
- What is the function of reverse transcriptase?To transcribe viral RNA into DNA in retroviruses.
- Virulent PhageA bacteriophage that replicates only by the lytic cycle.
- What is a virulent phage?A phage that replicates exclusively through the lytic cycle.
- Temperate PhageA bacteriophage capable of replicating through both the lytic and lysogenic cycles.
- What is a temperate phage?A phage that can replicate using both the lytic and lysogenic cycles.
- Animal VirusA virus that infects animal cells, often having a viral envelope and RNA genome.
- How do animal viruses typically enter host cells?By binding to cell surface receptors and entering through endocytosis or membrane fusion.