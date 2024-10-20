Viruses quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the initial step in a viral infection? The virus binds to the host cell.

How do bacteriophages introduce their viral genome into the host cell? Bacteriophages inject their genome into the host cell using a syringe-like mechanism.

What is the role of the host cell's machinery in viral replication? The host cell's machinery is hijacked by the virus to replicate its genome and produce viral components.

What are the two main products that viruses need to produce during replication? Viruses need to produce nucleic acids and capsomeres.

What is spontaneous assembly in the context of viruses? Spontaneous assembly is the process where viral components self-assemble into new viruses without additional energy input.

What is the lytic cycle in bacteriophages? The lytic cycle is a replication process that results in the death of the host cell by bursting it open to release new viruses.

What is a virulent phage? A virulent phage is a bacteriophage that replicates exclusively through the lytic cycle.

What is the lysogenic cycle? The lysogenic cycle involves the integration of the viral genome into the host genome, allowing the virus to replicate without killing the host cell.

What is a prophage? A prophage is viral DNA that has been integrated into the bacterial chromosome.

How do animal viruses typically enter host cells? Animal viruses enter host cells through cell surface protein receptor recognition, often via endocytosis.

What is reverse transcription in retroviruses? Reverse transcription is the process where retroviruses convert their RNA genome into DNA, which is then integrated into the host cell's genome.

What enzyme do retroviruses use for reverse transcription? Retroviruses use the enzyme reverse transcriptase for reverse transcription.

What is the difference between positive sense and negative sense single-stranded RNA viruses? Positive sense RNA viruses have genomes that can be directly translated into proteins, while negative sense RNA viruses require transcription into mRNA before translation.

What is a provirus? A provirus is viral DNA that has been integrated into the host cell's genome through reverse transcription.