Viruses quiz Flashcards

- What is the initial step in a viral infection?The virus binds to the host cell.
- How do bacteriophages introduce their viral genome into the host cell?Bacteriophages inject their genome into the host cell using a syringe-like mechanism.
- What is the role of the host cell's machinery in viral replication?The host cell's machinery is hijacked by the virus to replicate its genome and produce viral components.
- What are the two main products that viruses need to produce during replication?Viruses need to produce nucleic acids and capsomeres.
- What is spontaneous assembly in the context of viruses?Spontaneous assembly is the process where viral components self-assemble into new viruses without additional energy input.
- What is the lytic cycle in bacteriophages?The lytic cycle is a replication process that results in the death of the host cell by bursting it open to release new viruses.
- What is a virulent phage?A virulent phage is a bacteriophage that replicates exclusively through the lytic cycle.
- What is the lysogenic cycle?The lysogenic cycle involves the integration of the viral genome into the host genome, allowing the virus to replicate without killing the host cell.
- What is a prophage?A prophage is viral DNA that has been integrated into the bacterial chromosome.
- How do animal viruses typically enter host cells?Animal viruses enter host cells through cell surface protein receptor recognition, often via endocytosis.
- What is reverse transcription in retroviruses?Reverse transcription is the process where retroviruses convert their RNA genome into DNA, which is then integrated into the host cell's genome.
- What enzyme do retroviruses use for reverse transcription?Retroviruses use the enzyme reverse transcriptase for reverse transcription.
- What is the difference between positive sense and negative sense single-stranded RNA viruses?Positive sense RNA viruses have genomes that can be directly translated into proteins, while negative sense RNA viruses require transcription into mRNA before translation.
- What is a provirus?A provirus is viral DNA that has been integrated into the host cell's genome through reverse transcription.
- What are viroids and how do they differ from viruses?Viroids are small, circular single-stranded RNA molecules that infect plants and do not encode proteins, unlike viruses.