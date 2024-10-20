Problem 2

What is the basis for the difference in how the leading and lagging strands of DNA molecules are synthesized? a. The origins of replication occur only at the 5′ end. b. Helicases and single-strand binding proteins work at the 5′ end. c. DNA polymerase can join new nucleotides only to the 3′ end of a pre-existing strand, and the strands are antiparallel. d. DNA ligase works only in the 3′→5′ direction.