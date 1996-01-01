Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
The elongation of the leading strand during DNA synthesis a. progresses away from the replication fork. b. occurs in the 3′→5′ direction. c. produces Okazaki fragments. d. depends on the action of DNA polymerase.

