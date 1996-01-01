General Biology
Back
14. DNA Synthesis
Chargaff's Rules
Problem
In analyzing the number of different bases in a DNA sample, which result would be consistent with the base-pairing rules? a. A=G b. A+G=C+T c. A+T=G+C d. A=C
