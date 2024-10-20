Problem 5

Flower position, stem length, and seed shape are three characters that Mendel studied. Each is controlled by an independently assorting gene and has dominant and recessive expression as indicated in Table 14.1. If a plant that is heterozygous for all three characters is allowed to self-fertilize, what proportion of the offspring would you expect to be each of the following? (Note: Use the rules of probability instead of a huge Punnett square.) a. homozygous for the three dominant traits b. homozygous for the three recessive traits c. heterozygous for all three characters d. homozygous for axial and tall, heterozygous for seed shape