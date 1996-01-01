General Biology
13. Mendelian Genetics
Monohybrid Crosses
Problem
DRAW IT A pea plant heterozygous for inflated pods (Ii) is crossed with a plant homozygous for constricted pods (ii). Draw a Punnett square for this cross to predict genotypic and phenotypic ratios. Assume that pollen comes from the ii plant.
