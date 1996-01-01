General Biology
13. Mendelian Genetics
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance
Problem
A man with type A blood marries a woman with type B blood. Their child has type O blood. What are the genotypes of these three individuals? What genotypes, and in what frequencies, would you expect in future offspring from this marriage?
Similar Solution
