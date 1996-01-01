General Biology
13. Mendelian Genetics
Dihybrid Crosses
Problem
DRAW IT Two pea plants heterozygous for the characters of pod color and pod shape are crossed. Draw a Punnett square to determine the phenotypic ratios of the offspring.
Similar Solution
34s
