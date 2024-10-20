Problem 1
What is apoptosis? a. an experimental technique used to kill specific cells b. programmed cell death that is required for normal development c. a pathological condition observed only in damaged or diseased organisms d. a developmental mechanism unique to the roundworm C. elegans
What term describes the mode of asexual reproduction in which offspring develop from unfertilized eggs? a. parthenogenesis b. budding c. regeneration d. fission
In adult animals, are a source of undifferentiated cells that can divide to produce cells that can specialize.
In sperm competition, what is 'second-male advantage'? a. the observation that when females mate with two males, each male fertilizes the same number of eggs b. the observation that when females mate with two males, the second male fertilizes most of the eggs c. the observation that females routinely mate with at least two males before laying eggs or becoming pregnant d. the observation that accessory fluids prevent matings by second males—for example, by forming copulatory plugs
Which of the following statements regarding animal development is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F The neural tube forms after organogenesis is complete T/F The blastocyst is formed during cleavage T/F During cleavage, the zygote divides rapidly without growth, forming a mass of cells T/F Animals have two germ layers
True or false: The corpus luteum is retained upon implantation due to the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG).
A friend is interested in isolating genes that are expressed solely in liver cells but only has access to skin cells. She asks you for advice on whether to start her studies. What will you say?
The following predictions ask you to consider how genetic regulatory cascades provide positional information. Select True or False for each statement. T/F Mutation of a gene at one level of a regulatory cascade will affect the expression of genes at all levels of the cascade. T/F Mutation of a gene that is expressed later in a regulatory cascade will affect a smaller region of the body than mutation of gene that is expressed early in the cascade. T/F In the regulatory cascade used by Drosophila, a gene at one level of the cascade will be controlled only by genes at the level immediately above it. T/F Genes that control the largest regions of the Drosophila embryo are not transcribed in the embryo.
Summarize the experimental evidence that Daphnia require three cues to trigger sexual reproduction. Discuss what these cues indicate about the environment.
Many frogs and mice are similar in size, yet a frog egg is vastly larger than a mouse egg. Propose a plausible explanation for this difference in the egg size.
What is the connection between genetic regulatory cascades and the observation that differentiation is a step-by-step process?
How do spermatogenesis and oogenesis in humans differ with respect to numbers of cells produced, gamete size, and timing of the second meiotic division?
Which of the following provides the strongest evidence for the conservation of tool-kit genes? a. Bicoid moved from one fly embryo into the posterior of another fly embryo causes the formation of two head regions. b. Mutation of an unrelated gene in another species of fly has a similar effect to mutation of bicoid in Drosophila. c. A mouse Hox gene can be used to take over the function of a mutated Drosophila Hox gene. d. Sheep can be cloned by fusing a differentiated adult cell with an enucleated egg.
Give examples of negative and positive feedback in hormonal control of the human menstrual cycle. Why can a high estradiol level be considered a 'readiness' signal from a follicle?
Imagine a situation in which a morphogen has its source at the posterior end of a Drosophila embryo. Every 100 µm from the posterior pole, the morphogen concentration decreases by half. If a cell required 1/16th the amount of morphogen found at the posterior pole to form part of a leg, how far from the posterior pole would the leg form? a. 100 μm b. 160 μm c. 400 μm d. 1600 μm
Propose an experiment to test the hypothesis that cells from only one region of a frog blastula form the ectoderm. What results from this experiment would support this hypothesis?
Some stickleback fish develop protective spines, and other stickleback fish are spineless. Spine development is controlled by the expression of a gene known as Pitx1. The spineless phenotype is due to a mutation in Pitx1 that results in no expression of Pitx1 during development in regions where spines would otherwise form. When scientists compared the Pitx1 coding sequence in spined and spineless fish, they found this sequence was the same in both types of fish. Propose plausible hypotheses for the location of this mutation and for how it alters spine development.
The BMI z-score is a relative measure of body mass index (BMI) that takes into account age. Higher values represent heavier individuals for a given height. The table here shows the BMI z-score of pre- and post-pubertal girls at three ages. Which of the following conclusions can you draw from the data? a. At a given age, there are more girls with low BMI z-scores than with high BMI z-scores. b. At a given age, girls with high BMI z-scores are more likely to have begun puberty than girls with low BMI z-scores. c. Girls 11, 12, and 13 years of age are equally likely to have begun puberty. d. There is no relationship between BMI z-score and age of beginning puberty.
Type I diabetes is a form of diabetes that is due to the loss of insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. The potential of stem cells—in particular, induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells—for therapy has gotten a lot of press. What are iPS cells? a. cells taken from early human embryos b. cells taken from the pancreas of people without diabetes c. cells derived by de-differentiating specialized adult cells d. cells derived by differentiating pancreas precursor cells
Which of the following is the most effective form of contraception? a. condom b. diaphragm c. withdrawal d. the pill
If researchers were attempting to stimulate the differentiation of iPS cells, which of the following would they most likely add to the cell-culture medium (the liquid surrounding the cells)? a. activin A, an extracellular signal protein b. Sox-2, a transcription factor active in early development c. Grb-2, an intracellular signal transduction protein d. lactase, an enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of lactose
Use your knowledge of the hormonal regulation of reproduction to predict the effect of a daily synthetic progesterone pill on (a) pituitary secretion of LH and FSH, and (b) ovarian secretion of estradiol and progesterone.
Scientists confirmed the pill's mechanism of action by measuring plasma hormone levels in women before and after they went on the pill (* means P<0.05, ** means P<0.01, and *** means P<0.001). Do the data shown here support the hypothesis that the pill affects hormonal signaling?
Use the information in the graph to explain how the pill affects each of the following: (a) maturation of a follicle, (b) thickening of the uterine lining during the follicular phase, (c) probability of ovulation, and (d) volume of menstrual fluid.
Use Table 47.2 to compare and contrast the mechanisms of action of emergency contraception and mifepristone to that of the pill. Which methods act as contraception and which act to terminate a pregnancy? Explain.
Imagine that four different contraceptives are under development. One blocks ovulation, one blocks fertilization, one blocks cleavage, and one blocks implantation. In the United States, which contraceptive is likely to be the least controversial to bring to market? Why?
