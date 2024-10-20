Problem 6

The following predictions ask you to consider how genetic regulatory cascades provide positional information. Select True or False for each statement. T/F Mutation of a gene at one level of a regulatory cascade will affect the expression of genes at all levels of the cascade. T/F Mutation of a gene that is expressed later in a regulatory cascade will affect a smaller region of the body than mutation of gene that is expressed early in the cascade. T/F In the regulatory cascade used by Drosophila, a gene at one level of the cascade will be controlled only by genes at the level immediately above it. T/F Genes that control the largest regions of the Drosophila embryo are not transcribed in the embryo.