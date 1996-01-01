In the 1960s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a contraceptive that allowed women to plan desired pregnancies and prevent unwanted pregnancies. Oral hormonal contraception (“the pill”) uses synthetic hormones similar in structure to progesterone and/or estradiol. What is the pill’s mechanism of action?
Which of the following is the most effective form of contraception?
a. condom
b. diaphragm
c. withdrawal
d. the pill
