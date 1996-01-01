The BMI z-score is a relative measure of body mass index (BMI) that takes into account age. Higher values represent heavier individuals for a given height. The table here shows the BMI z-score of pre- and post-pubertal girls at three ages.
Which of the following conclusions can you draw from the data?
a. At a given age, there are more girls with low BMI z-scores than with high BMI z-scores.
b. At a given age, girls with high BMI z-scores are more likely to have begun puberty than girls with low BMI z-scores.
c. Girls 11, 12, and 13 years of age are equally likely to have begun puberty.
d. There is no relationship between BMI z-score and age of beginning puberty.
