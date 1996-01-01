Which of the following statements regarding animal development is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F The neural tube forms after organogenesis is complete
T/F The blastocyst is formed during cleavage
T/F During cleavage, the zygote divides rapidly without growth, forming a mass of cells
T/F Animals have two germ layers
