General Biology44. Animal ReproductionAnimal Reproduction
Problem 3c
Which of the following statements regarding animal development is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F The neural tube forms after organogenesis is complete T/F The blastocyst is formed during cleavage T/F During cleavage, the zygote divides rapidly without growth, forming a mass of cells T/F Animals have two germ layers

