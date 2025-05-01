Integrals of Basic Trig Functions

Business Calculus
Find g(θ)g\left(\theta\right)g(θ) by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
g(θ)=∫(5sec2θ−2csc2θ)dθg\left(\theta\right)=\int^{}\left(5\sec^2\theta-2\csc^2\theta\right)d\thetag(θ)=∫(5sec2θ−2csc2θ)dθ
Find g(x)g\left(x\right)g(x) by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
g(x)=∫(sin2x−100cscxcotx+cos2x)dxg\left(x\right)=\int\left(\sin^2x-100\csc x\cot x+\cos^2x\right)dxg(x)=∫(sin2x−100cscxcotx+cos2x)dx
Evaluate the indefinite integral.
∫θ∙sec2(5θ2+1)dθ\int_{}^{}\theta\bullet sec^2\left(5\theta^2+1\right)d\theta∫θ∙sec2(5θ2+1)dθ
Evaluate the definite integral.
∫−π4π4tany\int_{-\frac{\pi}{4}}^{\frac{\pi}{4}}\tan y∫−4π4πtany sec2ydysec^2ydysec2ydy