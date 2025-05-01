13: Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
The scent of a certain air freshener evaporates at a rate proportional to the amount of the air freshener present. Half of the air freshener evaporates within hours of being sprayed. If the scent of the air freshener is undetectable once has evaporated, how long will the scent of the air freshener last?18views
- Multiple Choice
Find the particular solution that satisfies the given initial condition19views
- Multiple Choice
Find the general solution to the differential equation.19views
- Multiple Choice
is invested in an account that earns interest at a rate of and is compounded continuously. Find the particular solution that describes the growth of this account in dollars after years. Hint: When interest is compounded continuously, it grows exponentially with a growth constant equivalent to the interest rate.25views