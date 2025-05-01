5. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Given the equation below, find when and .29views
Given the equation below, find when , , , and .57views
A sphere is growing at a rate of . At what rate is the radius of the sphere increasing when the radius is ?71views
A right tringle has a base of and a height of . The height of the right triangle is decreasing at a rate of , at what rate is the area of the triangle decreasing?24views