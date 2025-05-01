Related Rates

A right tringle has a base of 10 c m 10\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}} 10cm and a height of 12 c m 12\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}} 12cm. The height of the right triangle is decreasing at a rate of 0.4 c m s 0.4\operatorname{\frac{\mathrm{cm}}{s}} 0.4scm, at what rate is the area of the triangle decreasing?