Introduction to Definite Integrals

Given the following definite integral of the function f ( x ) = 3 x 2 − 2 x f\left(x\right)=3x^2-2x f(x)=3x2−2x, write the simplified integral:

- ∫ 4 0 f ( x ) d x \int_4^0\!f\left(x\right)\,dx ∫40f(x)dx