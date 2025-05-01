2. Intro to Derivatives
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
2. Intro to Derivatives
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
Guided videos.
Learn with NickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph of , describe the graph of the derivative on the interval .42views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph of , describe the graph of the derivative at the point .71views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph of , describe where the derivative curve would be below the x-axis.80views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph , describe all points where the derivative would have a jump.33views2rank