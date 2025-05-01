6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
A poster is set to have a total area of 1150 cm2, with 2-cm margins on the sides and the top, and a 3-cm margin at the bottom. What dimensions will maximize the printed area?
Your café sells lattes for $4 each to 100 customers per day. For every $1 increase in price, you would lose 20 customers. Find the price that maximizes revenue. Hint: The # of items sold is based on the number of customers.
A small clinic uses 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer per year. Each shipment costs $200 to order, and it costs $1 to store each bottle for a year. How many bottles should the clinic order in each shipment to minimize the total ordering and storage costs?