Which of the following is NOT a prerequisite condition for conducting a two-proportion hypothesis test?
Using a TI-84, which function should you select to perform a hypothesis test for two proportions?
A 90% confidence interval for p1 - p2 is (0.03, 0.14). What conclusion can be drawn about the claim that p1 = p2?
What is the least number of data points required in each sample when conducting a Wilcoxon rank sum test to ensure appropriate statistical inference?
Which of the following is NOT an assumption required for a valid two-sample t-test with unknown and unequal variances?
To evaluate battery life between two types of wireless headphones, a technician tests units of Brand A and units of Brand B.
Brand A has a mean battery life of with a known population standard deviation of .
Brand B has a mean battery life of with a known population standard deviation of .
At the level of significance, can the technician conclude that there is a significant difference in the average battery life between the two brands?
An analyst is comparing the consistency of customer satisfaction scores between two branches of a retail store. A sample of scores from Branch X has a standard deviation of , and a sample of scores from Branch Y has a standard deviation of . At , is there evidence to suggest the standard deviations are not equal?
A nutritionist claims that the average sugar content in Brand A cereal is greater than the average in Brand B cereal. To test this claim at the level of significance, the following data is collected from independent random samples of each brand:
Population standard deviations:
grams (Brand A), grams (Brand B)
Sample statistics:
grams, (Brand A)
grams, (Brand B)
A 95% confidence interval for μ1 - μ2 is (1.2, 5.8). What does this interval indicate about the claim that μ1 = μ2?
A matched pairs study has n = 25 pairs. What are the degrees of freedom for the t-distribution?
Given the differences from a matched pairs study: [3, 5, 2, 4, 6], calculate the sample standard deviation of the differences.
A matched-pairs study evaluated a typing tutor's effect on speed. For participants, the differences (post-tutor minus pre-tutor) in typing speeds are:
Mean difference: words per minute
Standard deviation of differences: words per minute
Sample size:
Calculate the test statistic for a right-tailed hypothesis test of the claim that the typing tutor increases typing speed.
A company wants to know if a new training program increases employee productivity. employees' productivity scores before and after the program are recorded. At , is there sufficient evidence to conclude that the program increases productivity? Assume normality.
A researcher wants to test if a diet leads to weight loss. The differences are calculated as (before - after). Which set of hypotheses is appropriate?
In a study measuring stress levels before and after yoga sessions, researchers plan a left-tailed test using a dependent sample of participants. What is the critical -value at the significance level, and what is the rejection region?