Back
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is NOT a prerequisite condition for conducting a two-proportion hypothesis test?
A
Both samples must have equal sample sizes.
B
Samples must be independent.
C
Samples must be randomly selected.
D
Both samples must have at least five successes and five failures.
