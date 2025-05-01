Skip to main content
Back
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 2
Problem 2
Using a TI-84, which function should you select to perform a hypothesis test for two proportions?
A
1-PropZTest
B
ANOVA
C
2-SampleTTest
D
2-PropZTest
