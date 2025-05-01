Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Back
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following is NOT an assumption required for a valid two-sample t-test with unknown and unequal variances?
A
The two samples must have equal population variances.
B
The samples should be randomly selected.
C
The samples must be independent.
D
The data should be approximately normally distributed or the sample sizes should be large.
