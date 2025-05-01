Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 3
Problem 3
A 90% confidence interval for p1 - p2 is (0.03, 0.14). What conclusion can be drawn about the claim that p1 = p2?
A
Since zero is not in the interval, we reject the claim that p1 = p2.
B
The interval is not relevant to the claim.
C
We must conduct a hypothesis test to decide.
D
Since zero is in the interval, we fail to reject the claim.
