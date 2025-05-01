Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples) / Problem 14
Problem 14
A researcher wants to test if a diet leads to weight loss. The differences are calculated as (before - after). Which set of hypotheses is appropriate?
A
H0: μd < 0; Ha: μd > 0
B
H0: μd = 0; Ha: μd > 0
C
H0: μd > 0; Ha: μd = 0
D
H0: μd = 0; Ha: μd < 0
