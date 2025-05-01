To evaluate battery life between two types of wireless headphones, a technician tests 20 20 units of Brand A and 25 25 units of Brand B.

Brand A has a mean battery life of 18.2 18.2 hours \text{hours} with a known population standard deviation of 1.5 1.5 hours \text{hours} .

Brand B has a mean battery life of 17.5 17.5 hours \text{hours} with a known population standard deviation of 1.8 1.8 hours \text{hours} .