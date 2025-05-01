Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance / Problem 6
Problem 6

To evaluate battery life between two types of wireless headphones, a technician tests 2020 units of Brand A and 2525 units of Brand B.
Brand A has a mean battery life of 18.218.2 hours\text{hours} with a known population standard deviation of 1.51.5 hours\text{hours}.
Brand B has a mean battery life of 17.517.5 hours\text{hours} with a known population standard deviation of 1.81.8 hours\text{hours}.
At the α=0.05α = 0.05 level of significance, can the technician conclude that there is a significant difference in the average battery life between the two brands?