12. Regression
12. Regression / Coefficient of Determination / Problem 13
Problem 13
A regression model for predicting monthly sales from number of employees yields R squared = 0.05. What does this suggest?
A
Number of employees explains very little of the variation in monthly sales; other factors are more important.
B
Number of employees is a strong predictor of monthly sales.
C
There is a strong linear relationship between employees and sales.
D
The regression model fits the data very well.
