12. Regression
12. Regression / Residuals / Problem 6
Which of the following residual patterns suggests that the regression model is NOT valid?
A
Residuals are randomly scattered.
B
Residuals alternate between positive and negative values.
C
Residuals form a distinct pattern, such as a curve or oscillation.
D
Residuals are close to zero.
