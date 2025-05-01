Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
12. Regression
12. Regression
12. Regression / Linear Regression & Least Squares Method / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the main goal of the least squares method in linear regression?
A
To maximize the correlation coefficient.
B
To calculate the mean of the y-values.
C
To minimize the sum of the squared residuals between observed and predicted values.
D
To find the largest residual.
