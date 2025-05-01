Skip to main content
12. Regression
12. Regression / Residuals / Problem 9
Problem 9
If a residual plot displays a clear curved pattern, what does this indicate about the suitability of a linear regression model?
A
The linear model is a perfect fit.
B
The residuals are all positive.
C
The data has no relationship.
D
A linear model may not be appropriate; a nonlinear relationship may exist.
