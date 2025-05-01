Statistics for Business
R2=0.5184R^2=0.5184
About 51.84%51.84\% of the variation in the dependent variable is explained by the linear relationship
R2=0.1440R^2=0.1440
About 14.40%14.40\% of the variation in the dependent variable is unexplained by the linear relationship
About 51.84%51.84\% of the variation in the dependent variable is unexplained by the linear relationship
R2=0.6048R^2=0.6048
About 60.48%60.48\% of the variation in the independent variable is explained by the linear relationship