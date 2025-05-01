Skip to main content
12. Regression
12. Regression / Coefficient of Determination / Problem 12
Why is R squared always non-negative, even if r is negative?
A
Because squaring any real number results in a non-negative value.
B
Because R squared is always calculated from positive data.
C
Because r cannot be negative.
D
Because R squared measures direction, not strength.
