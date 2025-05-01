- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A company manufactures safety helmets and inspects helmets each week for defects. The number of defective helmets found in each of consecutive weeks is as follows: , , , , , , , , , and . Using a -chart, determine whether the process is in statistical control. If not, explain why.
A population has p = 0.3. If a random sample of n = 40 is taken, what is the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of p̂?
A population of size has proportion with a characteristic. A simple random sample of size is taken. Approximate the probability that the sample contains at most individuals with the characteristic, using the normal approximation with finite population correction and a continuity correction.
What is the formula for the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
In a Gallup poll of employed adults, said they prefer working remotely at least part of the time. Among the respondents, how many said they prefer working remotely?
The durability times (in hours) of randomly selected ceiling fans have a sample standard deviation of hours. Assume the data come from a normally distributed population. Using an confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
A survey found that of U.S. adults regularly shop for groceries online. Researchers now want to estimate the current percentage of adults who shop online for groceries. To obtain a confidence level and a margin of error of percentage points, how many adults must be surveyed now? Does the use of the survey result significantly affect the required sample size?
A researcher reports a confidence interval for a population proportion. What does the " confidence" signify?
A medical study aims to estimate the proportion of patients responding to a new treatment. The researchers want a margin of error of at a confidence level. What is the minimum sample size required?
Which function on the TI-84 calculator is used to compute a confidence interval for a population proportion?
In a recent football cup, on‐field decisions were referred to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system times. Of those reviews, calls were overturned. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of VAR reviews that result in an overturned decision.
A software‐reliability engineer executes independent test runs of a new application and observes zero failures. She wants a confidence interval for the true failure probability . Which statement best explains why the usual normal‐approximation confidence intervals fail when , and why the “Rule of Three” provides a valid upper bound?
A recent poll surveyed adults about their exercise habits. Out of those surveyed, reported that they exercise at least times per week. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of adults who exercise at least times per week. Interpret the result.
A safety inspector wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of construction site accidents that occur due to equipment failure. The estimate must be accurate within of the actual proportion. Since there are no existing studies or historical data available about machinery-related accidents in this industry, what is the smallest number of accident reports the safety officer must examine to meet these precision requirements?
The weights (in kilograms) of randomly selected boxes of sugar had a sample standard deviation of . Assume the weights are normally distributed. Using a confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.