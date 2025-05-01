A 2017 2017 survey found that 28 % 28\% of U.S. adults regularly shop for groceries online. Researchers now want to estimate the current percentage of adults who shop online for groceries. To obtain a 95 % 95\% confidence level and a margin of error of 2 2 percentage points, how many adults must be surveyed now? Does the use of the 2017 2017 survey result significantly affect the required sample size?