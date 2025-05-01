Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which function on the TI-84 calculator is used to compute a confidence interval for a population proportion?
A
ZTest
B
LinRegTTest
C
2-SampleTTest
D
1-PropZInt (or 1-PropCInterval)
