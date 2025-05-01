Skip to main content
Problem 14

A safety inspector wants to estimate, with 95%95\% confidence, the proportion of construction site accidents that occur due to equipment failure. The estimate must be accurate within 5%5\% of the actual proportion. Since there are no existing studies or historical data available about machinery-related accidents in this industry, what is the smallest number of accident reports the safety officer must examine to meet these precision requirements?