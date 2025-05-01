8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 14
A safety inspector wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of construction site accidents that occur due to equipment failure. The estimate must be accurate within of the actual proportion. Since there are no existing studies or historical data available about machinery-related accidents in this industry, what is the smallest number of accident reports the safety officer must examine to meet these precision requirements?